The official weigh-in ceremony for the upcoming prestigious UFC Fight Night in Paris, France, has been completed. The main event of the tournament will feature a lightweight bout between Dan Hooker and Salahdine Parnasse. For fans of martial arts from Uzbekistan, the most anticipated clash of the evening is our compatriot Nursulton Ruziboevfacing the famous and unorthodox British star Michael 'Venom' Page.

The intense confrontation between Ruziboev and Page

Both athletes, competing in the middleweight division (up to 84 kg), successfully met the required limit:

Nursulton Ruziboev on weight: The Uzbek fighter weighed in at 84.36 kg showing he is in peak physical condition for the fight;

Michael Page's result: The veteran British fighter, known for his elusive and unpredictable movements in the octagon, 83.91 kg recorded his weight;

Fight significance: This bout is a huge opportunity for Ruziboev to climb the UFC rankings and secure a victory over one of the most dangerous names on the global stage.

Main card weigh-in results: Headliner and regional neighbors

Participants of other bouts on the main card also made weight without any issues:

Main Event (Lightweight): Dan Hooker (70.3 kg) vs. Salahdine Parnasse (70.3 kg) — both contenders enter the main event with perfect results;

Lightweight: Fares Ziam (70.3 kg) vs. Axel Sola (70.3 kg);

Welterweight: Daniil Donchenko (77.11 kg) vs. Punahele Soriano (77.11 kg);

Featherweight: Curtis Campbell (66.22 kg) vs. Trevor Peek (66.22 kg);

Featherweight: Losen Keita (66.22 kg) vs. Muhammad Naimov (65.77 kg). The clash between Tajik fighter Muhammad Naimov and the uncompromising Keita is also generating great interest among regional fans.

Prelim card fighters and start time in Tashkent

The opening bouts of the tournament are also expected to be highly competitive:

Prelim card participants: Morgan Charriere (65.77 kg) vs. Felipe Lima (66.22 kg), Mario Pinto (114.3 kg) vs. Ryan Spann (115.66 kg), Oumar Sy (93.44 kg) vs. Modestas Bukauskas (92.98 kg), Nathaniel Wood (66.22 kg) vs. Pavel Andruska (66.22 kg), Michael Aljaruj (57.15 kg) vs. Fabia Saintes (56.69 kg);

Women's and Middleweight: Nora Cornolle (61.68 kg) vs. Claudia Sigula (61.68 kg), Matthieu Duclos (83.91 kg) vs. Luis Felipe Dias (83.91 kg), Delphine Benouis (52.16 kg) vs. Sofia Montenegro (52.16 kg);

Tournament time: UFC Paris fights take place tomorrow and start at 21:00 Tashkent time.

How do you think Nursulton Ruziboev should counter Michael 'Venom' Page's unique unconventional striking technique and elusive style — by taking him to the ground for a submission or by landing heavy strikes on the feet? How confident are you in our compatriot's victory? Leave your predictions in the comments!