US President Donald Trump The US President announced that Washington's special proposal to end the armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine will be delivered to Russian President Vladimir Putin. During a press briefing at the White House on September 4, Trump stated that his representatives are heading to Moscow with a concrete initiative to stop the war, expressing that he sees a "good opportunity" for a peaceful resolution. The American leader also firmly rejected European concerns, asserting that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO countries.

Special mission to Moscow and the proposal sent to Putin

The US administration is launching a new, high-level phase of negotiations to end the war:

Witkoff and Kushner are heading to Moscow: According to Bloomberg, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will arrive in Moscow on Saturday, September 5;

Agreement package: Trump stated that his team will personally present a set of formal proposals aimed at halting hostilities to the Kremlin leader;

A "good opportunity": The US leader emphasized that there is now a real opportunity to bring the parties to an agreement and resolve the long-standing military crisis at the negotiating table.

"I ended 8 wars, but no one is thanking me": Trump's statement

During the briefing, Donald Trump highlighted his peacekeeping experience and previous diplomatic achievements:

Controversial admission: "They are taking a proposal to stop the war with them. After all, I have already ended eight wars. I hope you are proud of me. I ended eight wars, but no one is giving me proper credit or acknowledging my service," the US President emphasized;

Diplomatic pressure: Demonstrating his unique, firm style of conflict resolution once again, Trump expressed confidence that a similar compromise could be reached between Moscow and Kyiv.

"Putin will not attack NATO": Response to the Leipzig incident

US President Germany's responded sharply to questions about the drone incident in Leipzig and the threat Russia poses to the alliance:

Berlin's accusations: The German side recently accused Moscow of attempting to carry out a drone attack in the Leipzig area;

Trump's personal stance: The President dismissed these concerns as baseless: "I have spoken with Putin, I know him very well. Putin has no intention of attacking NATO territory," he stated, noting that there is no risk of a direct military conflict between Russia and the West.

Do you think Moscow will accept Trump's proposal to end the war, delivered via Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner? Can the confidence behind Trump's claim of having "ended 8 wars" stop the bloody conflict in Ukraine, or will the terms fail to satisfy both sides? Leave your thoughts in the comments!