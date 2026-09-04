Taxi driver who spent 53 hours behind the wheel causes fatal accident

·33·World
Taxi driver who spent 53 hours behind the wheel causes fatal accident

In the United Kingdom, a 45-year-old taxi driver who drove for nearly 53 hours over three days has been sentenced to six years in prison for causing a fatal accident. This was reported by TaxiPoint.

The incident occurred on the morning of August 17, 2025, around 06:30 on the A23 road passing through Merstham in Surrey.

The Audi driven by Kolovole Erunkulu veered off the road and crashed into a designated parking area. At that time, 59-year-old Philip Dray had parked his Volkswagen to take a break and was opening the driver's door to get inside. The Audi struck him, and Philip Dray died at the scene.

During the investigation, it was determined that Erunkulu had been behind the wheel for a total of nearly 53 hours in the three days leading up to the crash. His longest break during that period was only seven hours. In addition, he had breaks of approximately four hours and around two hours.

Before the tragedy, Erunkulu had been driving a taxi for nearly 12 hours without sufficient rest. In-car camera footage showed him falling asleep at the wheel for several seconds. It was at that moment that the Audi veered off the road and hit Philip Dray, who was standing on the side.

Erunkulu pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. The court sentenced him to six years in prison. He was also banned from driving for eight years.

If he wishes to obtain a driver's license in the future, he will be required to pass an extended test.

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