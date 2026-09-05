Başakşehir defeated in thriller against Galatasaray — Shomurodov scores

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Başakşehir defeated in thriller against Galatasaray — Shomurodov scores

In a central clash of the 4th round of the Turkish Süper Lig held in Istanbul, Başakşehir hosted current leaders Galatasaray, suffering a painful 2-3 defeat. Although our compatriots Abbosbek Fayzullayev and Eldor Shomurodov combined for an important goal to capture fans' attention, a red card and a dramatic last-minute strike deprived the hosts of valuable points.

High skill from the Uzbek duo: Fayzullayev wins a penalty, Shomurodov shows composure

The leaders of the Uzbekistan national team demonstrated their high attacking potential in this high-stakes match:

  • Abbosbek's activity and the penalty: In the 66th minute of the game, Abbosbek Fayzullayev's agile and dangerous move forced the opposing defenders to commit a foul, and the referee awarded an 11-meter penalty kick to the visitors' goal;

  • Shomurodov's 4th goal: Stepping up to the spot, experienced striker Eldor Shomurodov capitalized on the opportunity, placing the ball accurately into the net and bringing his season tally to 4 goals;

  • Minutes on the pitch: Shomurodov played the full 90 minutes. Fayzullayev, who was active throughout the match, was substituted in the 74th minute by the coaching staff.

5 goals, an own goal, and a 90th-minute tragedy: Details of the dramatic moments

The confrontation was as intense and open as expected:

  • Osimhen starts it off: In the 16th minute, Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen opened the scoring, putting the visitors ahead;

  • Shomurodov's response and Torreira's strike: While Shomurodov equalized from the penalty spot in the 66th minute, Lucas Torreira restored the grand club's lead just 5 minutes later, in the 71st minute (1-2);

  • Sanchez's own goal: In the 76th minute, an unexpected own goal by visiting defender Davinson Sanchez leveled the score again — 2-2;

  • Red card and Sara's decisive strike: In the 79th minute, a Başakşehir player was sent off, leaving the hosts a man down. Galatasaray, enjoying the numerical advantage, snatched the victory in the 90th minute thanks to a goal from Gabriel Sara (2-3).

League table: 10 points for the leaders and 9th place for Başakşehir

After this uncompromising match, the Süper Lig table looks as follows:

  • Galatasaray at the top: Having secured an important away win, the Istanbul giants reached 10 points, strengthening their lead in the championship;

  • Başakşehir's position: The team of Shomurodov and Fayzullayev remains in 9th place in the standings with 4 points after 4 rounds.

In your opinion, was the 79th-minute red card the reason for Başakşehir's late defeat, or did the early substitution of Abbosbek Fayzullayev weaken the attacking pressure? Can Eldor Shomurodov become the top scorer of the Turkish championship this season at this rate? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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