Office worker distracted by phone falls down stairs in chair (video)

A video of a bored office worker in China who was so distracted by her phone that she fell down the stairs in her office chair has gone viral on social media. The footage shows the young woman staring at her phone screen, rolling backward in her chair, and eventually tumbling down the stairs.

CCTV footage shows several colleagues sitting nearby playing a Chinese tile game. She, however, paid almost no attention to what was happening around her and continued scrolling through her phone.

The woman slowly moved backward in her chair. She only looked up after the chair reached the top of the stairs and the wheels hit the first step. However, by that time, the chair had already begun to tip over down the stairs.

Her colleagues, who witnessed the incident, immediately stood up and rushed to help her to check if she was injured. It is not yet known whether the woman sustained any injuries as a result of the incident.

The incident took place in an office in China, the exact location of which was not specified. The video was later shared on the popular Chinese Weibo social network, sparking various humorous comments among users.