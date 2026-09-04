Eagle expected to die found alive after three years

On the Scottish island of Mull in 2023, a bird with a severely injured wing Kinky the white-tailed eagle, was seen healthy again after three years.

Kinky fell from the nest as a chick and broke its left wing. Experts worried it would struggle to survive on its own, but it flew away despite the injury.

Most interestingly, during the following breeding season, Kinky was still observed being fed by its parents. This behavior had not been recorded in this species before. In 2025, when its parents began breeding again, Kinky disappeared from the area, and its fate remained unknown.

However, in July 2025, Mull Charters crew member Blair Ketteringham spotted a young eagle flying over Loch na Keal. A distinctive bend in its wing confirmed it was Kinky.

A year later, Kinky reappeared on the island of Mull. It is now in good condition and nearing adulthood. The brown feathers on its tail are gradually turning white.

White-tailed eagles usually reach maturity around the age of five. Therefore, Kinky still faces another challenge: competing with other eagles while searching for a mate and its own territory.

RSPB ambassador Dave Sexton called Kinky a “born survivor” and expressed interest in following its future life.

It is noted that the last native white-tailed eagle in Britain was shot in 1918. A reintroduction program began in Scotland in 1975. Currently, in Great Britain there are nearly 200 breeding pairs present.