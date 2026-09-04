What did Khamzat Chimaev say after the controversial fight with Sean Strickland?

Former UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev has for the first time expressed an open and sharp reaction to the outcome of the sensational and highly debated bout against Sean Strickland. In the clash that took place at UFC 328 and lasted all five rounds, Strickland was declared the winner by a split decision. However, Chimaev strongly disagreed with the official result, stating who truly dominated the octagon and claiming his opponent relied solely on a defensive 'running' style.

“I’m ready to fight for 24 hours”: Chimaev’s uncompromising stance

Khamzat Chimaev emphasized that the five-round encounter did not break him physically or mentally, and expressed his readiness to face his opponent again at any time and under any conditions:

“Even if it’s a 24-hour fight, I’m ready”: “If you ask me, I’m ready to fight him for 24 hours straight. Whether I finish him by knockout or submission — that is completely irrelevant to me,” the fighter stated.

Pace and pressure: Chimaev stressed that he tried to apply constant pressure throughout the fight and would have broken Strickland’s defense completely if there had been no time limits.

“The one who runs from the champion loses”: The reason for not accepting defeat

Khamzat revealed that he does not accept the judges' controversial decision and considers his actions to be those of a true champion:

“I won the fight”: “I don’t consider myself defeated at all. I won this fight. If a person runs away from the champion for the entire fight, then it is he who has lost,” the athlete criticized his opponent’s cautious tactics.

Initiative in the octagon: According to Chimaev, the side that occupied the center, moved forward relentlessly, and dictated the pace of the fight was not fairly evaluated by the judges.

The controversy behind UFC 328 and the inevitable prospect of a rematch

The result of this clash has divided the entire MMA community into two camps:

Split judges' scorecards: In the complex five-round fight, the judges' scores were not unanimous, and Strickland won by a minimal margin. Such a difference further fueled post-fight protests.

Rematch pressure: Chimaev’s sharp statement could make the demand for a second encounter between these two fighters a top priority for UFC management and fans.

Do you think the split decision by the judges in this five-round UFC 328 bout was fair? Did Sean Strickland really just run, or did he tactically manage to neutralize Chimaev’s strengths? Who would win in a potential rematch? Leave your thoughts in the comments!