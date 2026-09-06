US President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner's joint high-profile visits to Moscow and Kyiv have sparked serious suspicion and heated debate among international political observers. The fact that this pair, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on September 5 and immediately headed to the Ukrainian capital via Vnukovo Airport, always travels together is not merely a diplomatic coincidence. Renowned political scientist Marat Bashirov put forward a surprising and sensational version, emphasizing that Witkoff and Kushner actually represent two giant power centers that do not trust each other at all, and that Trump is merely a front (screen) in this geopolitical game.

Two poles that do not trust each other: “Old elite” and Israeli interests

Political scientist Marat Bashirov drew special attention on his Telegram channel to why the special envoys always fly in pairs:

Control of competing forces: “The fact that Kushner and Witkoff always fly as a duo indicates that they represent two powerful forces that do not trust each other at all in the process of seeking peace in Ukraine,” the expert writes;

Witkoff — a representative of the traditional US elite: According to the analyst's assumption, major real estate magnate and billionaire Steve Witkoff represents the interests of America's classic, conservative political and financial elites;

Kushner — Israeli business and lobby: Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner acts as a person representing the interests of the Israeli political leadership and the most powerful Jewish business circles in the US;

“Trump is just a mask”: In Bashirov's opinion, although both of them appear to be acting officially on behalf of Trump, the process is actually much deeper, and Trump has become a figure covering the foreground.

Why was General Kellogg removed? The curtain behind the negotiations

There have been serious changes between the previous stages of the diplomatic process and the current composition:

Witkoff, who was alone at first: According to reports, it was initially intended that Steve Witkoff would conduct these negotiations alone;

Kellogg's abrupt removal: Bashirov notes that there was a third important person in the process — the well-known retired General Keith Kellogg: “Kellogg was also there, but he was thrown off the cart so he wouldn't get in the way”;

Strategy of mutual containment: It is assumed that Kushner's full inclusion in the process was carried out to prevent Witkoff from making unilateral decisions and to strictly control the compromise terms of both powerful lobby groups.

From the Kremlin to Vnukovo: The secret plan will be tested in Kyiv

Negotiations in Moscow have concluded, and the second and most difficult part of the mission is beginning:

Official silence in the Kremlin: On September 5, Vladimir Putin received the American envoys in the Kremlin. Beyond diplomatic courtesy and Putin's promise to ensure the safety of the peace mediators, the true essence of the meeting remains officially secret;

Flight to Kyiv via Vnukovo: After the negotiations ended, the envoys' motorcade left the Kremlin and headed straight to Vnukovo Airport. Their next destination will be the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv;

Plan with undisclosed details: Donald Trump had said that his envoys were taking an important initiative to Moscow to stop the war, but he had not disclosed the specific terms of the plan. Now, this secret plan is expected to be presented to Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

Do you think Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are really representatives of two competing power centers, or are they a unified team carrying out Trump's single goal? What terms might Trump's envoys set in Kyiv, and can they convince Zelensky of the plan agreed upon with Putin? Leave your thoughts in the comments!