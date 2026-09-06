Huawei Pura X View smartphone goes on sale September 10

·15·Technology
Huawei Pura X View smartphone goes on sale September 10

Huawei has officially announced the release date for one of its most anticipated devices, the Huawei Pura X View smartphone. According to ixbt.com, this unique gadget, equipped with a distinctive wide screen and a massive battery, is scheduled to go on sale on September 10 of this year. This launch has sparked significant interest in the tech world, signaling new trends in the mobile device market. This is reported by news from

Ixbt.com.

The public unveiling of the device coincides with a major presentation event scheduled for September 7. He Gang, head of Huawei's consumer business, confirmed that the Pura X View smartphone will be showcased once again during the event dedicated to the Mate XT 2. This approach demonstrates the company's strategy of presenting its flagship innovations to a wide audience simultaneously.

Unique technical specifications and design

Experts and insiders note that no other smartphone of this format exists on the market. Earlier, at the end of August, Huawei revealed the first look at this model, providing information about the device's unusually wide body, color palette, and operating system.

The device features ultra-thin bezels and is equipped with a 6.39-inch wide screen. Furthermore, the gadget runs on the modern and secure HarmonyOS 7.0 operating system. One of the most notable aspects is its high-capacity 7000 mAh battery, which ensures long-term autonomy for users.

Expected presentation details

According to information shared by the well-known insider nicknamed SuperDimensional, the initial sales of the device will begin in a very short time. For now, the main technical parameters of the Huawei Pura X View, including the processor and camera capabilities, remain a secret.

HuaweiPura X ViewSmartphoneHarmonyOSTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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