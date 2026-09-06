Ukraine's Prosecutor General mysteriously disappears — Where is Ruslan Kravchenko?

·49·World
Ukraine's Prosecutor General mysteriously disappears — Where is Ruslan Kravchenko?

An unprecedented scandal and a real-life detective story have unfolded within Ukraine's top political and law enforcement system. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko disappeared without a trace shortly after anti-corruption agencies launched an investigation into his office's alleged "patronage" (krishevaniye) of large-scale fraudulent call centers. According to Mikhail Tkach, a prominent investigative journalist for Ukrainska Pravda (UP), the high-ranking official entered Kyiv's guarded government quarter on September 4, and has not been seen since.

Entered the government quarter and never returned: The mysterious disappearance of the Prosecutor General

The information released by journalist Mikhail Tkach via his Telegram channel on September 5 caused a major stir in Kyiv's political circles:

  • The head of the agency cannot be found: “Since last night, no one has been able to find Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko. He entered the government quarter in an official vehicle and has not been seen by anyone since,” writes Tkach;

  • High-security zone: The government quarter is one of the most heavily guarded perimeters in the country, where every movement is monitored. The fact that the Prosecutor General vanished without a trace inside such a secure zone adds a suspicious and mysterious layer to the event;

  • Loss of communication: Kravchenko has not only failed to appear at work but has also not been in contact with anyone, including his family and staff.

The call center scandal and the denial of raids

Behind this disappearance lie the interests of widespread fake financial networks in Ukraine and high-ranking officials:

  • Corrupt criminal network: On September 4, official information was released stating that Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies had launched investigations into the Prosecutor General's Office regarding the protection and "umbrella" coverage provided to large-scale call centers engaged in illegal, fraudulent activities;

  • Denial before disappearance: Interestingly, just hours before his disappearance, Ruslan Kravchenko had vehemently denied all reports of raids on his office, labeling them as baseless rumors;

  • The emergence of a real threat: However, following the evidence presented by investigative bodies, it is assumed that the Prosecutor General was forced to go into hiding immediately to avoid accountability.

Risk of destroying evidence and obstacles to the investigation

Journalistic investigations suggest that the Prosecutor General's flight could paralyze the entire system:

  • Silence of the staff: Mikhail Tkach believes that following the Prosecutor General's flight, it is unlikely that his subordinates will cooperate with investigative bodies or reveal the truth;

  • Possibility of destroying evidence: Investigators suspect that while in hiding, Kravchenko may be busy destroying (clearing) important documents and digital traces related to this corrupt network;

  • Crisis in high government: The fact that the country's top law enforcement official is at the center of such a criminal scandal and has fled during wartime is a severe blow to the reputation of the Kyiv leadership, both internationally and domestically.

Why do you think Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko disappeared inside the government quarter — did he manage to leave the country, or is he hiding under the protection of high-ranking circles? Will this event be a true test for the fight against corruption in Ukraine? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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