Manchester City striker Erling Haaland shared his thoughts on his new short haircut, historic national team results, and squad changes following his team's latest victory. A narrow win against Coventry in the latest round of the Premier League ensured the 'Cityzens' maintained their perfect start to the season. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the Norwegian striker scored the decisive header after an assist from Antoine Semenyo in the match at the Etihad Stadium. This victory marks Manchester City's third consecutive win of the season, strengthening their lead in the championship. Additionally, Enzo Fernández, signed for £125 million, made his first start, while summer signing Elliot Anderson demonstrated leadership on the pitch, completing 155 accurate passes.

On his new look and haircut

Erling Haaland, who has been playing with a short haircut since the start of the season, spoke openly about his visual change in an interview with ESPN Brazil. According to him, it was the right time for such a change.

The Norwegian striker said: "It's much more comfortable. I think it was time for a change. I like it. Of course, I miss my long hair, but a change was needed and I'm enjoying it for now. It will grow back, and hopefully, it will be long again."

Historic victory over Brazil

During the interview, the forward also recalled the Norway national team's historic victory over Brazil at the World Cup. He jokingly apologized for knocking the South American football giant out of the tournament.

Haaland noted that this match was one of the best in the history of Norwegian football: "It was a special game for Norway because the last time we played in the World Cup, we also played against Brazil, and Norway is the only team Brazil has never beaten. In terms of controlling the game, it was the best in our history. A great memory, sorry again for the defeat, but that's what football is about."

Changes in the Manchester City squad

As the team undergoes significant tactical and personnel changes under the manager, the experienced striker expressed confidence that the new players will handle the pressure. He noted the high quality of players like Enzo Fernández and Elliot Anderson.

Erling Haaland added: "Time will tell. We have many new players who know the level well. Enzo Fernández knows what it takes to win trophies; he has already played in the Premier League and adapted quickly to the team. Elliot Anderson has also played in English football for a long time and has played for the national team. We need to welcome the newcomers as warmly as I was welcomed and build something together."