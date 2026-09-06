Apple may choose an unexpected name for its foldable smartphone

New details have emerged regarding Apple's first foldable smartphone, a topic of intense discussion in the tech world. According to Macrumors, the long-awaited gadget might not be named iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra as previously speculated, but could instead carry an entirely different name. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, insiders and analysts hold varying opinions regarding the device's final name. Initial reports suggested the foldable device would hit the market as iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra. However, recent discussions indicate that the name iPhone Duo is also being seriously considered.

Historical names and their uniqueness

As is known, Apple has used similar branding for its products in the past. Specifically, in the 1990s, the company introduced a line of laptops called PowerBook Duo. Furthermore, the name MagSafe Duo for a wireless charger is also well-known to many.

Nevertheless, the fact that the word Duo has a distinct history in the tech market could complicate this naming choice. For instance, Microsoft previously named its dual-screen gadget Surface Duo, while Intel successfully used the Core Duo and Core 2 Duo labels for its famous processors.

Behind-the-scenes discussions and expectations

According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman, Apple's internal team is also using various names for the foldable smartphone. While some employees continue to refer to it as iPhone Ultra, other sources had previously insisted that this name would be officially confirmed.

For now, it remains a secret which name Apple's leadership will favor for this new type of device. Market experts and millions of fans are eagerly awaiting the company's presentation, as the success of such an innovative product in the market depends on its name and brand strategy.

Currently, all attention is focused on upcoming presentation events, where it will be clarified what name Apple will use to introduce its foldable smartphone. Along with the device's technical capabilities, its brand name has already become one of the main news stories in the tech world.