Secret Kremlin Deals Revealed: Putin's Terms for Kyiv Delivered via Trump's Envoys

·44·World
Secret Kremlin Deals Revealed: Putin's Terms for Kyiv Delivered via Trump's Envoys

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov disclosed the first official details regarding Vladimir Putin's negotiations in the Kremlin with U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. According to him, Trump's negotiators promised to use the conclusions and terms obtained in Moscow directly in meetings in Kyiv to achieve a stable ceasefire. Meanwhile, the influential publication Axios revealed that a senior U.S. Treasury official for sanctions policy also secretly participated in these closed-door talks in the Kremlin, noting that the parties have agreed on a concrete action plan to be announced in the coming weeks.

Putin's signals to Kyiv: Reality on the front and the root causes of the conflict

The Russian side clearly stated the main demands and assessments that should reach the Ukrainian leadership through U.S. representatives:

  • Instructions for talks in Kyiv: Yuri Ushakov emphasized that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner promised to fully utilize all observations and geopolitical assessments received from the Russian leader to find a path to lasting peace during official talks in Kyiv;

  • Recognition of battlefield superiority: During the negotiations, the real successes and advances of the Russian armed forces on the battlefield were noted, and firm confidence was expressed that the set military-political goals would certainly be achieved;

  • Demand to eliminate root causes: It was stressed that a ceasefire cannot be achieved without eliminating all the initial causes ('pervoprichini') of the war; at the same time, the parties confirmed their readiness to work together to find political-diplomatic solutions;

  • Historical issue and the topic of Nazism: Putin drew attention to the fact that the Kyiv administration is engaged in reburying Nazi criminals and no longer hides its true face, and according to Ushakov, the American representatives 'noted this aspect in their notebooks'.

Axios bombshell: U.S. Treasury and secret sanctions trade

Western media revealed that this diplomatic mission in the Kremlin was not limited to mere political rhetoric:

  • Participation of a sanctions official in Moscow: According to Axios, Jin Lang, a U.S. Treasury official directly responsible for anti-Russian sanctions policy, personally arrived in Moscow as part of the U.S. delegation;

  • Separate dialogue with Kirill Dmitriev: Although Lang did not enter the meeting room with Putin, he held separate closed-door negotiations with Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian President's special representative for economic affairs and head of the RDIF;

  • Possibility of economic deals: The simultaneous presence of representatives from the U.S. Treasury, the National Security Council (NSC), and the State Department in Moscow indicates that the issue of lifting or easing financial and economic restrictions imposed on Russia in exchange for a peace treaty was discussed.

'To be announced in the coming weeks': A new stage in Trump and Putin's dialogue

The White House has high hopes for this mission and suggests that unexpected news is imminent:

  • Plan to be revealed soon: A White House spokesperson stated that the parties have agreed on a concrete plan for next steps to be officially announced to the public in the coming weeks;

  • Trip to Kyiv: The U.S. side expects that meetings in the Ukrainian capital will be as effective and productive as those in Moscow;

  • Presidential dialogue will continue: The negotiations were deemed timely and extremely beneficial for both sides. It was officially confirmed that direct personal contacts between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will continue consistently, and work along the Witkoff and Kushner line will not stop.

Do you think these secret negotiations by Trump's envoys and the U.S. Treasury regarding sanctions will force Kyiv to comply with Putin's demands? Do you believe the 'concrete plan' promised to be announced in the coming weeks will put an end to the bloody conflict in Ukraine? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

RussiaUkraineVladimir PutinDonald TrumpGeopolitics
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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