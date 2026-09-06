Aigo PL10 Announced: New Flash Drive with Lightning and USB-C Ports

·4·Technology
Aigo PL10 Announced: New Flash Drive with Lightning and USB-C Ports

Aigo has unveiled the PL10 mobile flash drive series, designed for rapid data transfer between Apple ecosystem devices and other gadgets. According to ixbt.com, this new device aims to solve storage shortages on smartphones and tablets, standing out for its compactness and universal capabilities. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

With the increasing size of photos and videos, the demand for such external storage remains high. The Aigo PL10 allows users to easily transfer files between computers and mobile devices without wireless transmission issues or cloud restrictions.

Technical Specifications and Capabilities

According to ixbt.com, the new mobile flash drive features a unibody design made of silver aluminum alloy. It is equipped with two main connectors at its ends: Lightning and USB-C. This construction allows the PL10 to be connected directly to iPhone or iPad devices, and then quickly transfer data to PCs and other modern equipment via USB-C.

The device operates on the modern USB 3.2 protocol and holds official MFi certification from Apple. This guarantees perfect and secure compatibility with iPhone and iPad devices.

Security and Cloud Integration

The dedicated Aigo Link app is used for file management. To ensure user data security, the app supports protection via Face ID or Touch ID. Additionally, it is possible to enable 'read-only' or 'write-only' modes to protect important data from accidental deletion or unauthorized access.

The flash drive also works in sync with the iCloud Photos service. Users can conveniently distribute their photos and videos between cloud storage and the PL10 device, effectively expanding the available space on their iPhone or iPad.

Pricing and Availability

Customers can choose from three capacity models. According to ixbt.com, the prices for Aigo PL10 flash drives are as follows:

  • 128 GB version — 399 yuan
  • 256 GB version — 599 yuan
  • 512 GB version — 999 yuan
This pricing policy allows users to choose the required capacity based on their needs and budget.

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