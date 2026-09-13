An unforgettable event for Michael Jackson fans will take place in Tashkent

·5·Culture
An unforgettable event for Michael Jackson fans will take place in Tashkent

A special event dedicated to the work of pop music legend Michael Jackson will be held in Tashkent. For one evening, guests will be able to enjoy the artist's famous hits, dances, and his unique stage atmosphere.

On September 16, a special program dedicated to the creative world of Michael Jackson will be organized at the "UGOLËK" restaurant.

During the event:

Michael Jackson's famous songs will be played;

dance performances will be showcased;

a special show dedicated to the singer's unique stage style will be presented.

In one evening — Michael Jackson's music, dances, and legendary stage atmosphere. The event will begin on Wednesday, September 16, at 18:00.

Information Detail

Date September 16

Time 18:00

Address Yashnabad district, Istiqbol street, 47

Program Michael Jackson's work and special show

For fans who love Michael Jackson's work, this evening will provide an opportunity to once again experience his unforgettable songs and legendary stage image.

Michael JacksonTashkentUGOLËKPop music
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
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