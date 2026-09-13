Singer Lola's unexpected message to her fans: "A new era. New songs..."

Well-known singer Lola in Uzbekistan spoke with tears in her eyes about the situation that caused her to step away from creative work for a long time. Addressing her fans, the singer stated that it was not easy for her to express her inner feelings in words.

"I had so much I wanted to tell you..."

Lola left a sincere message to her fans beneath her video. She said that due to strong emotions she was unable to say some things in the video, which is why she decided to express her feelings in writing.

"Everything is fine with me, everything is alright," the singer reassured her fans. The most notable aspect of Lola's message was her hint at future creative plans. The singer emphasized that she is ready to create, live, and love again.

She stated that a new path and a new era are beginning in her life, letting her fans know that new songs and concerts await them.