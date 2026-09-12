Nargiza Salmonova, who became a bride in Turkey: "I begged my mother-in-law for a year" (video)

·118·Culture
Nargiza Salmonova, who became a bride in Turkey: "I begged my mother-in-law for a year" (video)

Actress Nargiza Salmonova spoke about her early days as a bride on the "Mening oshxonam" (My Kitchen) program, recalling how her mother-in-law initially did not let her near the kitchen.

"When I first went to Turkey as a bride, they wouldn't let me into the kitchen at all. I begged my mother-in-law for a year. This might seem like a very good situation to you. Perhaps it is the dream of many. But I was a little upset by this situation.

'Oh God, I hope they don't come yet, let me finish in time,' I would think while washing the dishes. When we had guests, I would quickly cook meals before they arrived. Because I wanted to prove myself. But my mother-in-law wouldn't let me near the kitchen at all," the actress said.

Two different photos of the couple against the backdrop of their wedding and Registan Square.

According to Nargiza Salmonova, her mother-in-law explained her decision differently.

"Later, my mother-in-law said: 'My daughter, work on yourself, adapt to Turkey, and learn our customs well. Cooking isn't going anywhere. For now, I still have the strength. Perhaps when the time comes and my strength fades, you will cook for me.'"

"But I was still upset. I wondered, 'Is she explaining this nicely to me, or does she not trust me?' Later, I proved myself. Thank God, now when guests come, she comfortably entrusts the kitchen to me," the actress recalled of her early days as a bride.

Nargiza SalmonovaMening oshxonamMother-in-lawTurkey
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Glory of Uzbek pottery at the BRICS bazaar in DelhiGlory of Uzbek pottery at the BRICS bazaar in DelhiToday, 12:16"Nominated for an Oscar": Andrei Zvyagintsev's film "Minotaur" causes a major stir"Nominated for an Oscar": Andrei Zvyagintsev's film "Minotaur" causes a major stirToday, 00:26Muqaddas Sadullayeva's daughter turns 11: Sadiya's long hair catches attention (video)Muqaddas Sadullayeva's daughter turns 11: Sadiya's long hair catches attention (video)Yesterday, 20:26Declan Rice's girlfriend once again remains the center of criticismDeclan Rice's girlfriend once again remains the center of criticismYesterday, 17:49"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist..."I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...Yesterday, 11:26“Let your mother dance!”: Video about a husband “kidnapped” by his mother-in-law explodes the internet...“Let your mother dance!”: Video about a husband “kidnapped” by his mother-in-law explodes the internet...Yesterday, 11:03
AnnouncementsPartnership
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
Ilhom Farmonov gives his wife an unforgettable gift
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Unexpected comment from Georgina Rodriguez on Messi's wife's photo
Zebo Rakhimova revealed where she gets money for her travels and how many countries she has visited
Zebo Rakhimova revealed where she gets money for her travels and how many countries she has visited
Yulduz Usmonova did not show up for the concert: Fans waited for 4 hours
Yulduz Usmonova did not show up for the concert: Fans waited for 4 hours
“I Would Never Think”: Nilufar Usmonova and Aziz Yuldashev present a new duet (soundtrack)
“I Would Never Think”: Nilufar Usmonova and Aziz Yuldashev present a new duet (soundtrack)