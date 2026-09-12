Nargiza Salmonova, who became a bride in Turkey: "I begged my mother-in-law for a year" (video)

Actress Nargiza Salmonova spoke about her early days as a bride on the "Mening oshxonam" (My Kitchen) program, recalling how her mother-in-law initially did not let her near the kitchen.

"When I first went to Turkey as a bride, they wouldn't let me into the kitchen at all. I begged my mother-in-law for a year. This might seem like a very good situation to you. Perhaps it is the dream of many. But I was a little upset by this situation.

'Oh God, I hope they don't come yet, let me finish in time,' I would think while washing the dishes. When we had guests, I would quickly cook meals before they arrived. Because I wanted to prove myself. But my mother-in-law wouldn't let me near the kitchen at all," the actress said.

According to Nargiza Salmonova, her mother-in-law explained her decision differently.

"Later, my mother-in-law said: 'My daughter, work on yourself, adapt to Turkey, and learn our customs well. Cooking isn't going anywhere. For now, I still have the strength. Perhaps when the time comes and my strength fades, you will cook for me.'"

"But I was still upset. I wondered, 'Is she explaining this nicely to me, or does she not trust me?' Later, I proved myself. Thank God, now when guests come, she comfortably entrusts the kitchen to me," the actress recalled of her early days as a bride.