Glory of Uzbek pottery at the BRICS bazaar in Delhi

The international exhibition «BRICS Bazaar: Crafting Cultures, Connecting People» has kicked off at the National Crafts Museum in New Delhi, the capital of India, within the framework of the BRICS summit. As a group of journalists visiting to cover the event, while observing the pavilions, we suddenly felt a familiar and dear spirit, experiencing boundless joy and pride.

The symbolic multi-language banner at the main entrance, which reads «Xush kelibsiz!» in capital letters in our native language alongside other world languages, demonstrates to international guests that Uzbek culture is an integral part of this major platform.

Uzbek silk and the Kokand pottery school shining in the center of Delhi

Among the diverse national fabrics hung across the exhibition area, Uzbek khan-atlas and bright national atlas-adras fabrics with the distinct inscription «Uzbekistan» immediately catch the eye of any guest.

A separate national stand organized on behalf of our country stands proudly among the main pavilions:

Renowned master craftsman Akbar Tursunaliev (Kokand Ceramics School) specializing in traditional pottery;

Skilled expert Ulugbek Sharabaev in the field of easel painting and ornamentation.

The platters, tea sets, fruit bowls, and uniquely patterned jugs characteristic of the Kokand pottery school, displayed at our national stand, showcase the pinnacle of craftsmanship. In particular, the symbolic platters inscribed with «BRICS INDIA 2026 / UZBEKISTAN KOKAND» in gold and national colors within special recesses are being observed with great interest by foreign tourists and diplomats.

A heartfelt meeting in distant Delhi and a gift to the editorial office

Meeting our compatriots thousands of miles away from home, and encountering our masters who are promoting our national art at a high level on the world stage, brought a special delight. During the warm and cordial conversation, our masters noted that representatives of Indian and foreign delegations are highly praising the delicate aspects of Uzbek patterns and the secrets of pottery.

At the end of the meeting, master Akbar aka Tursunaliev from the Kokand pottery school presented a unique handmade jug, decorated with ancient islimi patterns in yellow, green, and turquoise on a black background, as a keepsake to the editorial office of our website — Zamin.uz.

This modest gift has become for us not just a beautiful piece of pottery, but a vivid symbol of Uzbek national heritage and solidarity during the days of the BRICS summit in Delhi.

Stay tuned for new reports from Delhi.