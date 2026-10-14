Actress known for the role of Sohiba spoke openly about why she married late

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Actress known for the role of Sohiba spoke openly about why she married late

Actress Fotima Nazarova, known for her role as Sohiba, answered the question of why she married late in an interview back in 2022.

During the conversation, the actress was asked: "Why did you get married so late?" She shared her thoughts candidly, stating that she lived waiting for her life partner.

"When a young man wants to get married, his parents go match-making. When I lived in India, would I go match-making myself? I just lived waiting to see what kind of person was in my destiny and when we would meet. Truly, God is the ultimate matchmaker," the actress replied.

After that, Fotima Nazarova quoted an excerpt from the famous Indian movie "Om Shanti Om". The actress's response shows that she waited for her destiny regarding marriage and believed in the will of the Creator in this matter.

Fotima NazarovaOm Shanti OmIndiaLate marriage
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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