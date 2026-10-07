"Why didn't you give birth to me as Fatima-Zohra?" — Shahzoda Muhammedova's mother recalls her daughter's words

Gulmira Muhammedova, the mother of actress and designer Shahzoda Muhammedova, shared interesting stories related to her daughter's career on the "Xop bo‘ladi" podcast.

According to Gulmira Muhammedova, Shahzoda once complained half-jokingly to her mother, saying, "Why didn't you give birth to me as Fatima-Zohra?" due to the difficulty of juggling multiple professions at the same time.

"Shahzoda had so many professions that she was constantly dissatisfied with me. 'Why didn't you give birth to me as Fatima-Zohra? Because I have so many jobs, I can't keep up with all of them,' she would say.

'If Fatima went to a film shoot, Zohra would receive clients at the atelier. Or she would do decorations, draw sketches, create new fashions, and sew. Or if she went to a journalist and Zohra gave an interview, Fatima would take care of other tasks. I don't know how to keep up with any of it,' — when she said that, I told her one thing.

'Be grateful, even if you weren't born as Fatima and Zohra, you have the strength of three girls. And I am right by your side acting as your Fatima-Zohra, aren't I?' — Gulmira Muhammedova recalls.

According to her, whenever Shahzoda went to Samarkand for wedding services or hosting events, she herself would handle her daughter's work. In particular, she participated in international fashion shows as a designer, manager, and model.

"Shahzoda would go to Samarkand for wedding gigs and hosting. And I would step onto the stage at international fashion shows. I participated as a designer, a manager, and a model. It was as if we had split in two," she says.

Gulmira Muhammedova also mentioned that because she knew Shahzoda's work well, she would give interviews to journalists in her daughter's place when Shahzoda was away.

"If Shahzoda had invited delicate clients to her atelier, I would go in her place to give an interview to a journalist. As Shahzoda's producer, administrator, manager, and mother, I handled all her affairs. I knew her work, her field, and what she needed to talk about very well. That's why I would go to interviews instead of her. Sometimes the journalists themselves would come, and when Shahzoda was not at the office, I would give the interview," Gulmira Muhammedova recounted.