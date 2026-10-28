Did you know that a real actress stands behind the images of Disney princesses?

·64·Culture
Did you know that a real actress stands behind the images of Disney princesses?

The graceful movements of the princesses and other female characters in the Disney cartoons we have loved since childhood were not created by accident. American actress and dancer Helene Stanley played a key role in bringing their images to life.

For the "Cinderella" cartoon, which hit screens in 1950, animators used Stanley's performance as a model to create the protagonist's walk, body movements, and facial expressions. The actress performed the scenes live, and the animators observed her movements and transferred them into drawings.

A scene from the Cinderella cartoon compared to the live-action actors it was based on.

Stanley's movements were also used when working on the character of Aurora in the 1959 film "Sleeping Beauty." Her elegant walk and gestures helped give the character a natural appearance on screen.

A side-by-side photo of the Sleeping Beauty cartoon character and the actress who brought her to life.

Interestingly, the actress also served as a live model for the character of Anita Radcliffe in the 1961 cartoon "One Hundred and One Dalmatians." However, a different actress — Lisa Davis — provided the voice for the character of Anita.

A collage featuring Disney princesses and their live-action prototypes.

It should be noted that Helene Stanley was not the actress who voiced these characters, but rather the performer who created live movement references for the animators. The animators studied her movements and recreated them through animation.

Therefore, the natural movements of the Disney characters we have known since childhood embody not only the skill of the animators but also the performance of a real actress.

Helene StanleyDisneyAnimationCinderella
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