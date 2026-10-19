“Miss Asia” Shaxrizoda Madaminova: “I will not marry an Uzbek guy”

Model Shaxrizoda Madaminova, known as “Miss Asia”, stated that she has no intention of marrying Uzbek guys. In her opinion, her future happiness might be abroad.

As a reason for this view, the model mentioned that she assumes Uzbek guys would not understand her. She also emphasized that she came to this conclusion following a recent trend related to a water bottle that went viral on social networks.

According to Madaminova, following this trend, she encountered unexpected reactions from certain people. In particular, after she posted a video in her stories showing that she couldn't open a water bottle, others began repeating similar videos after her.

“I think I won't marry an Uzbek guy. I guess my happiness is waiting for me somewhere abroad. I don't know the reason, but our guys still won't understand. I thought so even after my water-related trend went viral recently. I posted in my stories that I couldn't open a water bottle, and everyone copied me. Then I thought: Uzbek guys are not right for me,” the model said.

These remarks by Shaxrizoda are likely to spark discussions on social networks.