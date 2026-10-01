Shahrizoda Madaminova stated she is ready to start a family: "I haven't met my person yet"

Actress and model Shahrizoda Madaminova spoke about her personal life and plans for marriage in an interview on the RTV television channel's "Boricha gaplashamiz" show.

The model noted that she has not yet met someone who captures her heart, but she is ready to start a family. She stated that she wants to get married, become a homemaker, and have children.

"I haven't met my person yet. Deep down, I am ready to get married, become a homemaker, and have children. I think I am building my career enough," said Shahrizoda Madaminova.

During the conversation, the host asked her what she would do if her future husband were to say, "Shahrizoda, come on, quit your modeling career."

The actress mentioned that one of the reasons she is not getting married yet is related to proposals coming from abroad. According to her, she mostly receives marriage proposals from foreign countries.

"I am not getting married because they say things like that. Most of my proposals come from abroad. But I love our Uzbekistan very much. I cannot be far from my parents; I would cry. Even if I go abroad for a week, I start missing them and crying. I love my friends and my life here. Therefore, I cannot yet imagine marrying someone and living abroad," Shahrizoda Madaminova said.

For reference, Shahrizoda Madaminova was born in 2004 in the Fergana region. She studied at an art school and began her modeling career in 2020. She is also the founder and head of the Madam's modeling agency.