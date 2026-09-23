Shahzoda Madaminova: "I don't like being called an 'actress, model'" (video)

·136·Culture
Shahzoda Madaminova: "I don't like being called an 'actress, model'" (video)

Model and actress Shahzoda Madaminova spoke about changes in her career during an interview on the "Boricha gaplashamiz" project. She noted that while she used to be happy when people called her a "model and actress," she now feels a bit uncomfortable hearing such descriptions.

"Before, I used to be happy when they said 'model, actress'. Now I feel a little embarrassed. I say, 'No need, don't call me that'," Shahzoda Madaminova said.

When asked for the reason, she emphasized that she now sees herself in a different direction.

"I don't know. When they say 'model girl, actress girl', I somehow don't like it. I think I have moved to a different status. To the business sphere," she added.

For reference, Shahzoda Madaminova was born in 2004 in the Fergana region. She studied at an art school and began her modeling career in 2020.

Shahzoda Madaminova has participated in international beauty contests held in Lebanon, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan. She is also the founder and head of the Madam's modeling agency.

Shahzoda MadaminovaMadam's modeling agencyBoricha gaplashamizFergana region
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