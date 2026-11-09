Model Shaxrizoda Madaminova awarded the international "Wings of the Future" title! (video)

Uzbek model, actress, and entrepreneur Shaxrizoda Madaminova has been awarded the international "Wings of the Future" title. She shared a video regarding this achievement on her social media pages, expressing her joy at receiving the recognition.

Shaxrizoda Madaminova has been active in the modeling industry since 2020. During this time, she has participated in international beauty pageants held in countries such as Lebanon, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan.

Among the model's previous achievements is the "Miss Asia" title, which she won at the "World Next Top Model" pageant held in 2024. She is also known as "Miss Earth Uzbekistan".

Furthermore, Shaxrizoda Madaminova served as a judge at the "Miss Ocean World 2024" international beauty pageant organized in India.

This latest international recognition marks another milestone in her career. Madaminova shared her satisfaction with her fans regarding winning this title.