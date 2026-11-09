Model Shaxrizoda Madaminova awarded the international "Wings of the Future" title! (video)

·75·Culture
Model Shaxrizoda Madaminova awarded the international "Wings of the Future" title! (video)

Uzbek model, actress, and entrepreneur Shaxrizoda Madaminova has been awarded the international "Wings of the Future" title. She shared a video regarding this achievement on her social media pages, expressing her joy at receiving the recognition.

Shaxrizoda Madaminova has been active in the modeling industry since 2020. During this time, she has participated in international beauty pageants held in countries such as Lebanon, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan.

Among the model's previous achievements is the "Miss Asia" title, which she won at the "World Next Top Model" pageant held in 2024. She is also known as "Miss Earth Uzbekistan".

Furthermore, Shaxrizoda Madaminova served as a judge at the "Miss Ocean World 2024" international beauty pageant organized in India.

This latest international recognition marks another milestone in her career. Madaminova shared her satisfaction with her fans regarding winning this title.

Shaxrizoda MadaminovaWings of the FutureWorld Next Top ModelMiss Earth Uzbekistan
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

“Miss Asia” Shaxrizoda Madaminova: “I will not marry an Uzbek guy”“Miss Asia” Shaxrizoda Madaminova: “I will not marry an Uzbek guy”19 October 15:41Shahrizoda Madaminova celebrates her 22nd birthday (video)Shahrizoda Madaminova celebrates her 22nd birthday (video)20 July 03:46Shahzoda Madaminova: "I don't like being called an 'actress, model'" (video)Shahzoda Madaminova: "I don't like being called an 'actress, model'" (video)23 September 14:27Shahrizoda Madaminova stated she is ready to start a family: "I haven't met my person yet"Shahrizoda Madaminova stated she is ready to start a family: "I haven't met my person yet"1 October 05:31Matyoqub Matchonov and Ra’no Yarasheva Awarded the Honorary Title of People's Artist of the Republic of UzbekistanMatyoqub Matchonov and Ra’no Yarasheva Awarded the Honorary Title of People's Artist of the Republic of Uzbekistan29 May 19:24Lisa's TOP-6 picks: The BLACKPINK star's favorite Korean dramasLisa's TOP-6 picks: The BLACKPINK star's favorite Korean dramasToday 14:14
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Gaybulla Tursunov clarifies rumors about his relationship with Jasmin
Gaybulla Tursunov clarifies rumors about his relationship with Jasmin
What do the stars of the movie "Panoh" look like now? (photo)
What do the stars of the movie "Panoh" look like now? (photo)
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
The “Uzbek” section that appeared on MrBeast's Instagram profile pleased fans
The “Uzbek” section that appeared on MrBeast's Instagram profile pleased fans
Shahzoda's trip to Germany with her daughter-in-law captures fans' attention!
Shahzoda's trip to Germany with her daughter-in-law captures fans' attention!