Zohid Risqiyev and Kamola Ortiqova on Umrah pilgrimage (video)

Zohid Risqiyev, the vocalist of the "Ummon" group, went on the holy Umrah pilgrimage with his wife Kamola Ortiqova. The couple is currently visiting the holy sites and sharing their impressions of the trip with fans through their social media pages.

The photos and videos shared by Zohid and Kamola from the cities of Mecca and Medina attracted the attention of followers. Fans are expressing sincere wishes to the couple and praying for their pilgrimage to be accepted.

Zohid Risqiyev and Kamola Ortiqova are one of the couples who have gone through severe hardships in life. In particular, in 2022, the singer was involved in a serious car accident and lay in a coma for more than two months. During that period, Kamola fought for her husband's recovery and supported him.

At present, the moments shared by the couple from the holy pilgrimage are being warmly welcomed by fans. We wish them to safely perform the Umrah rituals and return safe and sound.