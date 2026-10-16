“Forgive me, everyone” – Rayhon Ganiyeva leaves for Umrah pilgrimage (video)

·95·Culture
“Forgive me, everyone” – Rayhon Ganiyeva leaves for Umrah pilgrimage (video)

Famous Uzbekistan singer Rayhon Ganiyeva announced via her social media pages that she is heading to the Umrah pilgrimage along with her family members.

Before the trip, the singer addressed her fans, asking them to forgive her and to excuse her if she has knowingly or unknowingly hurt their feelings.

“My dear ones, I am setting off for the Umrah pilgrimage. Please forgive me, everyone. If I have knowingly or unknowingly hurt your feelings, please forgive me. May Allah grant us all peace, health, and good days. Keep me in your prayers,” the singer wrote.

Rayhon Ganiyeva is also posting videos on her page regarding her arrival in the city of Medina.

The news about the singer's pilgrimage was warmly received by her fans. In the comments, they expressed good wishes to Rayhon, hoping that her acts of worship and prayers would be accepted.

Rayhon GaniyevaUmrahMedinaFamous Uzbekistan singer
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Reports spread about a Pakistani pilgrim dying while in prostration at the RawdahReports spread about a Pakistani pilgrim dying while in prostration at the Rawdah25 September 13:00Nozanin G‘afforova makes an appeal to her father, whom she has not seen for 9 years (video)Nozanin G‘afforova makes an appeal to her father, whom she has not seen for 9 years (video)10 September 11:11Conflict That Began over a Single Cookie: 19-Year-Old Uzbek Woman Dies in KazakhstanConflict That Began over a Single Cookie: 19-Year-Old Uzbek Woman Dies in Kazakhstan18 August 09:48The dream of a mother from Parkent has come trueThe dream of a mother from Parkent has come true27 May 00:02Rayhon Ganiyeva turns 48Rayhon Ganiyeva turns 4816 September 13:00Rayhon Ulasenova reveals her son's love storyRayhon Ulasenova reveals her son's love story17 September 16:34
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans
Maftuna Xolmurotova was awarded the "Badge of Honor": the singer addressed her fans
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Murod Nazarov marries off his eldest son: details from the wedding
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years
Sevinch Ismoilova openly shares the most tragic event of her life kept secret for 8 years