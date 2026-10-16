“Forgive me, everyone” – Rayhon Ganiyeva leaves for Umrah pilgrimage (video)

Famous Uzbekistan singer Rayhon Ganiyeva announced via her social media pages that she is heading to the Umrah pilgrimage along with her family members.

Before the trip, the singer addressed her fans, asking them to forgive her and to excuse her if she has knowingly or unknowingly hurt their feelings.

“My dear ones, I am setting off for the Umrah pilgrimage. Please forgive me, everyone. If I have knowingly or unknowingly hurt your feelings, please forgive me. May Allah grant us all peace, health, and good days. Keep me in your prayers,” the singer wrote.

Rayhon Ganiyeva is also posting videos on her page regarding her arrival in the city of Medina.

The news about the singer's pilgrimage was warmly received by her fans. In the comments, they expressed good wishes to Rayhon, hoping that her acts of worship and prayers would be accepted.