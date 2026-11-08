68-year-old imam passes away while praying before Umrah pilgrimage (video)

·57·World
68-year-old imam passes away while praying before Umrah pilgrimage (video)

In Konya, Turkey, Abdulla Ozkan, who was preparing for the Umrah pilgrimage, suddenly felt ill and collapsed while praying at the airport. Despite the efforts of doctors, the 68-year-old man passed away after being taken to the hospital. This was reported by TRT Haber.

It is reported that Abdulla Ozkan arrived at Konya Airport with a group of about 180 pilgrims. Dressed in ihram, he was leading a prayer before the passengers departed for the holy city of Mecca. After the prayer, he began reciting the Kalima Tawhid, Talbiyah, and sending blessings (salawat) upon the Prophet. During the third salawat, his voice faded, and he collapsed forward.

Medical personnel at the airport provided first aid and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation. He was later transported by ambulance to the Selcuk University Faculty of Medicine Hospital, but his life could not be saved.

People in ihram clothing are helping a fallen man.

One of the witnesses to the incident, Islam Gumush, who had worked with Abdulla Ozkan for 15 years, stated that the deceased had shown no signs of illness before the event. Beysehir Mufti Enes Aktash noted that Ozkan passed away while in ihram, reciting prayers and salawat before his Umrah journey. It was also noted that the medical report regarding the cause of his death has not yet been released.

Abdulla Ozkan's body was buried in the cemetery on November 6, following a funeral prayer held at the Charshi Mosque in the Beysehir district after Friday prayers.

TurkeyKonyaUmrahAbdulla Ozkan
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