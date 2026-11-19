It is said that a belief has spread among some pilgrims that collecting grain scattered for birds will lead to pregnancy. However, there is no scientific evidence that this practice cures infertility or aids in conception.

Crucially, there is no basis to accept such a belief as a religious guideline or medical recommendation. A child is a blessing from Allah, and families facing difficulties in conceiving should seek medical help alongside their prayers.

It is reported that some Uzbek pilgrims visiting for Umrah in Mecca and Medina have been collecting grain scattered for birds, believing it to be a cure for women struggling with infertility. Such beliefs are raising questions among the public: does grain given to birds in these holy cities truly help in conceiving a child?

Furthermore, it is incorrect to present such a belief as a prescribed practice in Islam. While Mecca and Medina are holy cities, it does not mean that every object or item found there possesses special healing properties.

Prayer and medical treatment are not mutually exclusive when seeking a child

A child is a gift from Allah. It is natural for a person who wishes to have a child to pray, worship, and seek help from the Creator.

However, if there are difficulties in conceiving, it is important to consult a qualified physician to determine the causes. Such a situation may not depend solely on the woman, as it could also be related to the man's health.

Therefore, instead of viewing the problem as a source of shame or blame, it is necessary to undergo the required medical examinations. Relying on various superstitions and delaying treatment can lead to the loss of valuable time.

One must be cautious about beliefs and practices during the Umrah journey

Hajj and Umrah are sacred pilgrimages for Muslims. The primary purpose of such a visit is to worship, pray, achieve spiritual purification, and draw closer to Allah.

Therefore, one should refrain from spreading various unfounded beliefs in holy places or accepting them as religious practices. It is important for pilgrims to verify whether every action has a religious basis through reliable sources.

Most importantly, those who wish for a child should not lose hope: they should pray, be patient, and not shy away from seeking medical assistance. Faith should be based on reliable religious knowledge and correct actions, not on superstitions.