In the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, 80 citizens who recently converted to Islam were presented with free vouchers to perform the Umrah pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. This charitable initiative is aimed at creating an opportunity for new Muslims to visit holy sites.

The voucher presentation ceremony took place at the Imam Sarakhsi Mosque. The event was organized by a travel company in cooperation with the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan.

It is reported that among those who received the opportunity to go on the Umrah pilgrimage are 55 ethnic Russians and 25 ethnic Koreans. All of them have recently converted to Islam.

This initiative allows participants to perform Umrah rituals and visit cities sacred to Muslims, such as Mecca and Medina. Furthermore, such charitable projects serve to support religious and educational activities and strengthen the atmosphere of mutual kindness in society.