In Samarkand, the head of a travel agency lacking the necessary licenses and permits promised to send three citizens on the Umrah pilgrimage, demanding $3,750 from them. He was caught red-handed while receiving the money. This was reported by the State Security Service.

It is reported that the head of the travel agency promised to send three citizens to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage. In exchange, he demanded 3,750 US dollars.

During an operational event conducted by the State Security Service's Samarkand regional department in cooperation with regional internal affairs officers, the individual was apprehended with material evidence while receiving 3,000 US dollars.

Currently, a criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident, and investigative actions are underway.

We remind you that in Uzbekistan, the organization and conduct of the Umrah pilgrimage can only be carried out by organizations holding the appropriate license.