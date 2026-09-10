Nozanin G‘afforova makes an appeal to her father, whom she has not seen for 9 years (video)

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Nozanin G‘afforova makes an appeal to her father, whom she has not seen for 9 years (video)

Actress Nozanin G‘afforova spoke about her father on the "Omon-Omon" program, revealing that she has not seen him for nine years. The actress stated that her father lives and works in Korea and that she is waiting for him to return to Uzbekistan soon.

"It has been nine years since I last saw my father. He lives and works in Korea. But he should be coming soon. One of my biggest dreams is to take my parents on a pilgrimage," said Nozanin.

During the conversation, the actress also mentioned that one of her biggest future goals is to send her parents on the Hajj pilgrimage.

"I have many, very big goals. Up until now, I have done many things only for my mother because my father was in Korea. God willing, my father will come next year. I intend to send my father and mother on the Umrah and the major Hajj," she said.

When one of the hosts asked Nozanin when she last saw her father, she replied briefly, "It has been nine years."

Following that, the host asked Nozanin what she would say to her father if he were watching her at that moment.

"The topic of my father is, in a sense, a bit painful for me. Because I did not grow up with my father. We lived together for a while, then my father went to Korea. After that, there was a disconnect," the actress said.

Nozanin emphasized that she could not fully express her longing for her father in words.

"I have not been able to fully express or show my longing for my father or how much I love him. Perhaps if he is watching now, let him know: your little princess still loves you just as she did when she was little. I miss you like a little child. I am waiting for you to come home soon. If you come, I will be the happiest person," Nozanin G‘afforova appealed to her father.

Нозанин ҒаффороваКореяҲажУмраОта-онаСемействоТуризм
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