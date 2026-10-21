Selena Gomez reveals why her voice changed: "I can't get my old voice back"

·38·Culture
Selena Gomez reveals why her voice changed: "I can't get my old voice back"

American singer and actress Selena Gomez has revealed that her voice changed due to heavy use of nicotine e-cigarettes. In a video message on her personal social media page, she admitted that breaking free from nicotine addiction has not been easy.

"I can't get my voice back to the way it used to be. I smoked a lot of nicotine e-cigarettes. Quitting nicotine is very difficult. If you are just starting to vape now, know that it's not worth it. It's a very stupid thing — it changed my voice," the singer said.

Gomez stated that she has quit the bad habit and hopes to continue sticking to this decision. She also expressed support for people struggling with nicotine addiction, emphasizing that this habit can be overcome.

The singer had previously spoken about changes in her voice. During a live stream in December 2025, she mentioned that the inside of her throat sometimes swells. However, this time Gomes directly linked her vaping habit to the changes in her voice.

Selena Gomez has also previously spoken openly about her plans for motherhood. In a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, she shared that due to health issues, she would not be able to carry a child herself. The singer explained that pregnancy could pose a risk to her life and the baby's life.

At the same time, Gomez indicated that she is considering the possibility of becoming a mother through adoption or surrogacy in the future.

Selena Gomeznicotine e-cigarettespregnancysurrogacy
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