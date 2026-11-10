Why did Munisa Rizayeva give birth prematurely? The singer revealed she gave birth at 36 weeks (video)

In an interview with blogger Jahongir Latipov, singer Munisa Rizayeva spoke about the feeling of motherhood, her pregnancy with her son, and the difficulties associated with the birthing process.

During the conversation, Jahongir Latipov asked the singer about her feelings during pregnancy. He recalled that in one of her previous interviews, Munisa Rizayeva had mentioned that having a child was her biggest dream.

"Happiness. Of course, happiness beyond happiness, the highest level of happiness. For example, when young girls have children at a young age, it's different. But at my age, this feeling is completely different," the singer said.