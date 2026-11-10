Why did Munisa Rizayeva give birth prematurely? The singer revealed she gave birth at 36 weeks (video)
In an interview with blogger Jahongir Latipov, singer Munisa Rizayeva spoke about the feeling of motherhood, her pregnancy with her son, and the difficulties associated with the birthing process.
During the conversation, Jahongir Latipov asked the singer about her feelings during pregnancy. He recalled that in one of her previous interviews, Munisa Rizayeva had mentioned that having a child was her biggest dream.
"Happiness. Of course, happiness beyond happiness, the highest level of happiness. For example, when young girls have children at a young age, it's different. But at my age, this feeling is completely different," the singer said.
When the blogger asked if the pregnancy was difficult, Munisa Rizayeva emphasized that while the birth itself was easy, she struggled quite a bit during the pregnancy.
"Giving birth was the easiest part. I think the hardest part was carrying the pregnancy. Because I suffered from toxicosis, it was very difficult until the end. My baby was also very large. My child was born weighing almost 4 kilograms. But I gave birth at 36 weeks. Because I couldn't walk anymore, it had to be a premature birth," she recalled.
Jahongir Latipov also asked the singer whether she gave birth naturally or via a cesarean section. Munisa Rizayeva revealed that she underwent a cesarean section.
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