Uzbek surrogate mother who gave birth for a Chinese family dies in Georgia
A 31-year-old woman who was pregnant under a surrogacy program died a few hours after giving birth at a clinic in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. The deceased was a surrogate mother for a Chinese family. It was reported that she was a citizen of Uzbekistan.
According to the "Novosti Gruzii" publication, citing Radio Liberty, the woman gave birth at the First University Clinic in Tbilisi on November 11 at 36 weeks of pregnancy. A few hours after delivery, she experienced severe hemorrhaging and passed away. The baby was born healthy.
It is reported that the woman was giving birth for a Chinese family. This was her first surrogacy program.
The embryo transfer procedure was performed at the Georgian-German Reproductive Medicine Center. Nino Museridze, the head of the center, told local journalists that the woman was healthy and had undergone all necessary medical examinations before the procedure.
The First University Clinic in Tbilisi refused to comment on the woman's death.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia confirmed that a criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident. The investigation is being conducted under Article 116 of the country's Criminal Code — causing death by negligence.
Additionally, the Medical and Pharmaceutical Activity Regulation Agency of the Ministry of Health has also launched an investigation into the situation.
Georgia's Rustavi 2 TV channel reported that the deceased was a citizen of Uzbekistan.
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