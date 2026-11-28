A 31-year-old woman who was pregnant under a surrogacy program died a few hours after giving birth at a clinic in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. The deceased was a surrogate mother for a Chinese family. It was reported that she was a citizen of Uzbekistan.

According to the "Novosti Gruzii" publication, citing Radio Liberty, the woman gave birth at the First University Clinic in Tbilisi on November 11 at 36 weeks of pregnancy. A few hours after delivery, she experienced severe hemorrhaging and passed away. The baby was born healthy.

It is reported that the woman was giving birth for a Chinese family. This was her first surrogacy program.