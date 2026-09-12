Lady Gaga becomes a mother for the first time: Details of the secret birth that shocked the world...

One of the brightest superstars of the global pop music and film world, a beloved performer to millions of fans, Lady Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) is experiencing the greatest and most long-awaited miracle of her personal life. According to an urgent report by the famous American entertainment tabloid Page Six, the 40-year-old singer and her partner, renowned entrepreneur Michael Polansky, have experienced the joy of parenthood for the first time. The couple, who have kept their pregnancy and private life away from the media spotlight for a long time, were caught by lenses while walking with their newborn baby on the streets of Northern California. So, how did the global star manage to hide her pregnancy, what do the paparazzi photos reveal, and why has Gaga becoming a mother become such sensational news?

A walk in Northern California: Rare moments caught on camera

The couple's unexpected appearance caused a real storm of excitement among show business enthusiasts:

Baby in a sling: In exclusive photos published by paparazzi, it is clearly visible that Lady Gaga is holding her child close to her chest in a special fabric baby carrier (sling), carefully supporting the baby with one hand;

Family tranquility: The star couple appeared on the street without excessive luxury, dressed in simple and casual clothes, basking in true family happiness;

A complete secret for now: The baby's gender, name, and exact date of birth are still being kept secret — the couple's official representatives are refraining from commenting on journalists' inquiries;

Fan amazement: Although the singer has not made any official announcement on social media, the fact that "Mother Monster" has now become a real mother is drawing applause from millions of fans.

A five-year love story with a successful entrepreneur

The relationship between Lady Gaga and 42-year-old entrepreneur Michael Polansky has been built on a solid foundation for many years:

Meeting in 2019: The couple's acquaintance dates back to 2019, and they soon became each other's closest support;

Engagement in 2024: After a multi-year love story, they were officially engaged in 2024;

Polansky's personality: A Harvard University graduate, major investor, and leader of technological initiatives, Michael has always preferred to stay in the shadows, valuing family peace over a star-studded life;

"My biggest goal": In previous interviews, Lady Gaga had emphasized several times that her main dream in life and her "next leading role" was to become a mother.

"How was this kept secret?": Key questions from the public

The singer's sudden appearance with a baby has fueled various speculations:

Away from the public eye: In recent months, Gaga had finished her major concert tours, stepped back from the stage, and began to appear in public less frequently;

Assumptions and discussions: Some experts and observers speculate that, given the star's busy work schedule, a surrogate mother might have been used, but there is no official confirmation of this;

A new chapter of life: It is expected that the Oscar and Grammy-winning artist now intends to dedicate her time to raising her child rather than the peak of her career.

Family joy and the happiness of motherhood have opened an entirely new stage of life for the global star. Now, the world press and millions of fans are waiting to see what name the couple will give their child and when the first official family photos will be presented.

Do you think it is the right decision for celebrities to keep their private lives and having children so secret from the media, or is it better to share it with fans? Should Lady Gaga temporarily pause her career in her role as a mother? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the joyful news in the pop music world with all your friends!