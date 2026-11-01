Amirxon Umarov is getting married: the presenter announced the joyful news! (video)

Amirxon Umarov, the director and founder of the "Makon" online TV channel and a presenter, is getting married. He shared this joyful news with his fans through his social media page.

The presenter left a sincere comment about this new stage in his life in the video he posted.

"There are days in life that you feel not with words, but with your heart. Today is one of those days.

A new chapter, new responsibilities, and a step toward a new life. May it all be auspicious!" wrote Amirxon Umarov.

Following this announcement, the presenter's loved ones, friends, and followers are sending their sincere congratulations in the comments. They are wishing Amirxon family happiness, harmony, and success on his new life journey.