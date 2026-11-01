Amirxon Umarov is getting married: the presenter announced the joyful news! (video)

·209·Culture
Amirxon Umarov is getting married: the presenter announced the joyful news! (video)

Amirxon Umarov, the director and founder of the "Makon" online TV channel and a presenter, is getting married. He shared this joyful news with his fans through his social media page.

The presenter left a sincere comment about this new stage in his life in the video he posted.

"There are days in life that you feel not with words, but with your heart. Today is one of those days.

A new chapter, new responsibilities, and a step toward a new life. May it all be auspicious!" wrote Amirxon Umarov.

Following this announcement, the presenter's loved ones, friends, and followers are sending their sincere congratulations in the comments. They are wishing Amirxon family happiness, harmony, and success on his new life journey.

Amirxon UmarovMakon TV channelUzbek show business
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

“I got married at my mother's insistence” — Sardor Mamadaliyev (video)“I got married at my mother's insistence” — Sardor Mamadaliyev (video)12 October 21:59Part 2 of "The Shepherd and the City Girl" is being filmed: Is Mardon alive?Part 2 of "The Shepherd and the City Girl" is being filmed: Is Mardon alive?25 October 16:32Singer Navruza shares joyful news with her fans (photo)Singer Navruza shares joyful news with her fans (photo)3 September 11:48Why did Dilnoza Kubayeva choose Zebo Raximova specifically as her apprentice?Why did Dilnoza Kubayeva choose Zebo Raximova specifically as her apprentice?11 August 15:21Jahongir Khojayev created a new business out of a family problemJahongir Khojayev created a new business out of a family problem12 May 13:33Who Wished for Oybek and Nigora to Have Five Children at Their Wedding?Who Wished for Oybek and Nigora to Have Five Children at Their Wedding?4 June 22:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
What do the stars of the movie "Panoh" look like now? (photo)
What do the stars of the movie "Panoh" look like now? (photo)
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
World stars who spare nothing for their children
World stars who spare nothing for their children
The “Uzbek” section that appeared on MrBeast's Instagram profile pleased fans
The “Uzbek” section that appeared on MrBeast's Instagram profile pleased fans