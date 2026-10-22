What did Oygul Abdurahmonova work as before becoming an actress? (video)

Actress Oygul Abdurahmonova, well-known to audiences through theater and telenovelas, did not begin her career in the arts solely with acting. In her youth, she played the piano and even taught music to kindergarteners.

The actress spoke about this during an interview on the "Omon-omon" show. During the conversation, the host reminded Oygul Abdurahmonova that she once taught children how to play the piano in kindergarten and asked whether she misses those days.

"Of course, I can't help but miss it. I remembered playing that piano in my youth, playing with my hands moving, lost in sweet daydreams," the actress replied.

After that, the host asked her how old she was when she worked at the kindergarten playing the piano and teaching children. Oygul Abdurahmonova stated that she began this activity at the age of 23.

To the host's question of whether this period coincided with her early years of marriage, she answered briefly: "Yes."

These memoirs of the actress show that one of her first steps on the path to art was connected with music.