To what extent does Diyora Alimova resemble Dilnoza Kubayeva? (video)

Young and talented actress Diyora Alimova is not only a student of Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Dilnoza Kubayeva, but is also becoming an artist who resembles her in certain aspects. The actress was a guest on the "Omon-omon" program, where she spoke about her respect for her mentor and what she has learned from her.

According to Diyora Alimova, she has loved Dilnoza Kubayeva since childhood and has followed her work. She considers the opportunity to work with such an artist and perform on the same stage a great stroke of luck.

"Dilnoza Kubayeva is my mentor. Working with her has brought me great success. I have loved her since I was young. Indeed, it is no coincidence that when you play a role with an actress you sincerely love, observing her work and trying to be like her, whether you want to or not, over time, you begin to resemble her in some sense," says Diyora.

Indeed, the young actress's affection and admiration for her mentor can be understood from her words. So, in your opinion, how much do Diyora Alimova and Dilnoza Kubayeva resemble each other? Leave your thoughts in the comments!