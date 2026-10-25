Farhod Sulaymon revealed which famous stars he is compared to (video)

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Farhod Sulaymon revealed which famous stars he is compared to (video)

Singer Farhod Sulaymon spoke about the famous actors and artists he is resembled to on the "Omon-omon" show. When one of the hosts asked him who he is compared to, the singer named several famous stars.

"They used to compare me to Justin Timberlake, Aras Bulut, the actor who played in "Magnificent Century", and Hugh Jackman. There must be certain elements that are similar," said Farhod Sulaymon.

The singer's response sparked discussions among fans as well. In the comments, some users compared him to American singer Justin Timberlake, while others likened him to Turkish actor Aras Bulut İynemli or Australian actor Hugh Jackman.

As a reminder, Farhod Sulaymon and Shirin Zoitova performed together for many years in the "Farhod and Shirin" duo. In 2023, Shirin announced that the duo's activities had ended and that Farhod had decided to continue his solo career. The singer's solo repertoire includes songs such as "Bale", "Ey dil", "Sultoni qalbam", and "Ayriliq".

In your opinion, which famous star does Farhod Sulaymon resemble the most? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Farhod SulaymonOmon-omonFarhod and Shirin
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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