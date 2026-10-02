Sugdiana Ubaydullayeva spoke about marrying a shepherd guy (video)

·4·Culture
Sugdiana Ubaydullayeva spoke about marrying a shepherd guy (video)

Actress Sugdiana Ubaydullayeva spoke about the discussions surrounding the recently released film "The Shepherd and the City Girl" during an interview on the "Omon-omon" morning program on the "Mening Yurtim" TV channel.

Drawing on the film's plot, the show's hosts asked her, "Would you marry such a shepherd guy? What if a shepherd guy specifically asked for your hand in marriage?"

Sugdiana Ubaydullayeva stated that she has been receiving many messages on this topic lately.

"A lot of our guys are writing in the comments. We have so many such shepherds. Shepherds with a thousand, five thousand sheep are writing to my direct messages. There are so many comments like, 'I have a thousand sheep, would you marry me? I live in this region,'" said the actress.

One of the hosts inquired, "If such a situation arose, would you say 'yes'?"

"I don't know, I'd have to think about it. But if he were sincere, straightforward, and had a pure heart, I would definitely say 'yes,'" Sugdiana Ubaydullayeva replied with a laugh.

The actress's response sparked various opinions and discussions on social networks.

Have you watched the film "The Shepherd and the City Girl"? What are your thoughts on the film and Sugdiana's opinion? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Sugdiana UbaydullayevaThe Shepherd and the City GirlMening YurtimOmon-omon
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Charos
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