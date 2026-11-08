“I’m living by playing the fool” — Nigora Karimboyeva (video)

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“I’m living by playing the fool” — Nigora Karimboyeva (video)

Actress Nigora Karimboyeva shared in a social media video message that her outlook on life has changed and that she has started to become more indifferent to many things. According to her, living by "playing the fool" is much more comfortable.

"I am living by playing the fool. But it turns out to be a very comfortable option. I don't get stressed at all, I don't overthink anything, and I am occupied with myself. Thank God. The most interesting thing is that if someone gossips about others or says something unpleasant to me, I just say, 'Oh, is that so? Has it really come to that?' and just let it go.

To be honest, this is one of the best options. Why didn't I do this before? My whole life I fought with everyone, trying to be a woman who stands for justice. It turns out one should just live by saying, 'Oh, is that how it is?'" the actress said.

Nigora Karimboyeva also addressed her followers, asking them how they handle life.

"What about you? How do you live? Do you play the fool? At least sometimes?" she asked.

The actress's thoughts sparked interest among her followers. In the comments, many emphasized that not paying attention to every single word and living one's own life without unnecessary stress is indeed the right path.

Do you agree with Nigora Karimboyeva's thoughts? Leave your opinion in the comments.

Nigora KarimboyevaUzbek actressesSocial media
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