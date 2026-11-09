Huvaydo Jumayeva: "If a louse got in, it wouldn't even last half an hour" (video)

·47·Culture
Huvaydo Jumayeva: "If a louse got in, it wouldn't even last half an hour" (video)

In an interview with the "Renaissance" TV channel, comedic actress Huvaydo Jumayeva shared memories from her childhood. She laughingly recounted how thick her hair was when she was young and how much trouble her mother had brushing it.

The actress said that every year, at the start of summer vacation, her mother would shave her head. This was because her hair was so thick that even brushing it required a great deal of effort.

"Every summer, my mother would shave our heads. Because my hair was so thick, my scalp couldn't breathe. If even a single louse got in, it wouldn't last half an hour," the actress joked.

Huvaydo Jumayeva recalled how, during her school days in the village, teachers would check girls' hair for lice, as they could easily spread to other children. She noted that when a teacher came to check her head, they would just move on, saying, "lice don't get into her hair."

"My late mother would brush my hair with her hands, and she broke so many combs. She would bring a bucket of water to wet my hair, but the comb still wouldn't go through. That's why I used to look forward to summer so much. On the evening of May 25th, she would shave my hair off. And I would be happy — I was finally free from having to brush my hair," Huvaydo Jumayeva recalled with a laugh.

Huvaydo JumayevaRenaissance TV channelUzbek actresses
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