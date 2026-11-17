Famous Turkish actor Murat Yildirim saved a woman who was in the path of an oncoming bus at the last second. A video capturing the actor's actions has gone viral on social media. This was reported by Haberturk.

The incident occurred near the filming location of the series "Güller ve Günahlar" ("Flowers and Sins"), in which the actor is starring.

Footage circulating on social media shows Murat Yildirim getting out of a car with a cup of coffee in his hand. At that moment, he notices a woman in a dangerous situation on the road as a bus approaches.

The actor acts immediately, grabbing the woman's hand and pulling her out of the bus's path. In this way, a potential accident was prevented.

The video of the incident highlights Yildirim's quick reaction and his concern for the situation. The actor's deed was warmly received by social media users.