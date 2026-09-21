Stars of Turkish Series are Coming to Tashkent: Days of Turkish Cinema to Begin in the Capital

In the history of cultural relations between Uzbekistan and Turkey, a grand cinematic celebration eagerly awaited by thousands of viewers and series fans is about to kick off. On September 25–29 of this year, the Days of Turkish Cinema will be held with great festivity in Tashkent as part of the "Uzbekistan and Turkey Culture and Arts Meetings."

The prestigious event, which will officially open on September 25 at 18:30, will be personally attended by famous actor Engin Altan Düzyatan, who has become beloved by millions of Uzbek viewers through the series "Resurrection: Ertuğrul," as well as beautiful actresses Özge Gürel, Deniz Barut, and well-known stars Serkan Çayoğlu and Emre Karayel. Cinema enthusiasts will have the opportunity not only to meet their favorite actors face-to-face but also to watch 5 selected Turkish films for free, starting daily at 19:00 at the Palace of Cinema Art of Uzbekistan.

So, what will the program of the Turkish cinema stars' visit to the capital look like, which films will be screened, and how can art enthusiasts interact with the stars?

"From Ertuğrul to Özge Gürel and 5 Selected Films": Key Details of the Days of Turkish Cinema

The main events and plans of the cinematographic celebration in Tashkent:

Famous actors delegation: Engin Altan Düzyatan ("Ertuğrul"), Özge Gürel ("Cherry Season"), Serkan Çayoğlu, Deniz Barut, and Emre Karayel will arrive in the capital;

Grand opening ceremony: On September 25 at 18:30, an official event with a red carpet and the participation of stars will take place at the Palace of Cinema Art of Uzbekistan;

Completely free admission: Admission to film screenings and events has been set as entirely free for all visitors to the festival;

5-day film marathon (daily at 19:00): On September 25, "Echo of Ancestors," on September 26, "Like a Cut Tree," on September 27, "Are We Happy?", on September 28, "Look, the Postman is Coming," and on September 29, "Detective Reptir" will be screened;

Creative dialogues: Tashkent fans will have the opportunity to directly ask questions and take memorable photos with the Turkish actors before the screenings.

Days of Turkish Cinema in Tashkent (September 25–29): Complete Screening Program

Screening days, times, and event details of the films:

Date and Time Film Title Event Content and Participants Admission Policy September 25, 18:30 Grand Opening Visit of Engin Altan Düzyatan, Özge Gürel, and stars Free September 25, 19:00 "Echo of Ancestors" Opening film of the festival Free September 26, 19:00 "Like a Cut Tree" Psychological and social drama Free September 27, 19:00 "Are We Happy?" Cinema about modern life and relationships Free September 28, 19:00 "Look, the Postman is Coming" Lyrical comedy and family picture Free September 29, 19:00 "Detective Reptir" Closing film of adventure and detective genre Free

Cinematography and Cultural Expertise: Why is this Visit Becoming a Major Sensation?

Conclusions of cultural scholars, film critics, and public observers:

The "Ertuğrul" phenomenon loved by millions: Engin Altan Düzyatan's popularity in Uzbekistan is unprecedentedly high, and his visit guarantees a massive house full and thousands of fans gathering in the capital;

Strengthening of the cultural bridge: Turkish series and films are considered mentally the closest and favorite products for Uzbek viewers; such festivals deepen the creative friendship between the two fraternal peoples even further;

Master class for young creators: Exchanging experience with Turkish producers and actors who have conquered the global market will serve as a great school for representatives of the Uzbek film industry;

Popularity of cultural leisure: Making screenings free and holding them at a central venue — the Palace of Cinema Art of Uzbekistan — creates a wonderful opportunity for the population and youth to spend their leisure meaningfully.

On September 25–29, Tashkent will live with the true breath of Turkish series and grand cinematography.

In your opinion, among the stars coming to Tashkent, whose work do you like more — Engin Altan in the image of "Ertuğrul" or Özge Gürel, the star of "Cherry Season"? Which of the films to be screened for free during the Days of Turkish Films would you like to watch on the big screen? Leave your personal thoughts in the comments and share this wonderful news for series fans with all your friends and Turkish cinema fans!