In Tashkent, cybercriminals who attempted to scam citizens by using the names of a popular project and government services have been arrested. They are suspected of distributing fake links in the name of "Omad Shou" and "Soliq" (Tax) in an attempt to obtain citizens' personal data and financial assets.

According to preliminary information, the suspects used malicious APK files. Once such files are installed on a mobile phone, they can grant fraudsters access to certain data on the device, including bank cards and Telegram accounts.

It is estimated that the bank cards and messenger accounts of thousands of citizens may have been compromised through this method. Currently, a pre-investigation check is being conducted in accordance with the established procedure to determine all the details of the situation.

Experts are urging citizens not to open links from unknown sources and not to download suspicious APK files onto their phones. In particular, one should be cautious about links sent through messages related to winnings, cash prizes, or taxes.