The situation regarding dengue fever in Bangladesh remains critical. Since the beginning of 2026, 502 people have died in the country as a result of this disease. The number of patients infected and hospitalized has reached 164,107.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services of the country, in the last 24 hours ending on November 16, another 1,598 patients were hospitalized, and three people lost their lives. So far, 157,988 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals. Currently, 5,617 people continue to receive treatment in medical facilities.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of cases in Bangladesh has increased sharply since July. In the 44th week of November, 12,981 suspected cases were recorded. This is 12 percent more than the previous week.

Experts state that this year's dengue season may last longer than usual. The continuation of rains and the increase in areas where stagnant water collects create favorable conditions for the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes, which spread the disease. Furthermore, the fact that the infection is spreading widely not only in large cities but also in rural areas is complicating the situation.