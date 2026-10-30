Singer Umidaxon suffers a heavy loss in her family

A heavy loss has occurred in the family of Uzbek pop singer Umidaxon. The singer announced the passing of her father through her social media page.

Expressing deep sorrow over her father's death, she prayed for his peace in the afterlife. She also asked her fans to keep her father in their prayers.

"My dear father, may your questioning be easy. May your grave be filled with light. Please pray for my father," the singer wrote.

Upon seeing the news, fans and followers of the artist expressed their condolences in the comments, wishing her and her family patience. Many are sharing in the singer's grief, praying for the deceased to find a place in paradise.

Losing a parent is one of the most difficult trials a person can face. In such moments, the support and sincere condolences of loved ones can be a great comfort.

We extend our deepest condolences to Umidaxon and her family. May the deceased rest in peace and find a place in paradise.