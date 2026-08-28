Major shift in Uzbekistan's energy sector: Why is gas supply decreasing and what awaits the population?

·42·Economy
Major shift in Uzbekistan's energy sector: Why is gas supply decreasing and what awaits the population?

A serious strategic turn is taking place in Uzbekistan's energy sector. At a time when the volume of natural gas supply in the country is expected to gradually decrease, large-scale plans have begun to fully transfer residential heating and cooking systems to electricity.

At a meeting held in the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, First Deputy Minister of Energy Umid Mamadaminov made an open statement about the republic's new energy reality, emphasizing: "Gas will not increase, but decrease."

New multi-story residential buildings: Gas stoves and pipes will become a thing of the past

The government's main strategic course is aimed at complete electrification:

  • Complete electrical system: All newly constructed multi-story residential buildings in the future will be commissioned based on 100 percent electricity supply without connecting to the gas network;

  • Electric stoves and modern heating: Electric stoves will be installed in new apartments instead of traditional gas stoves, and heating and hot water supply systems will also operate entirely on electricity.

Tariffs twice as cheap for gas-free homes

Special benefits are being considered in order to reduce the population's expenses and encourage electrification:

  • 50 percent discount: A preferential tariff mechanism is being discussed for multi-story buildings that are not connected to gas. According to it, the price of electricity for such apartments can be twice as cheap as the current base rates;

  • Techno-audit of networks: In order to assess the load on wires and transformers following the mass transition of apartments to electricity, in-depth techno-audit works on the durability of power grids are being carried out nationwide.

These measures are intended to serve the conservation of natural gas reserves, expand the use of environmentally friendly energy sources, and increase the safety of utilities.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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