Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro smartwatch launched in China

According to Ixbt.com, Huawei has officially launched its new flagship device, the Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro smartwatch, in the Chinese market. Combining high technology and durability, this gadget is attracting attention with its advanced features and long-term battery life, which are essential for modern users in daily life. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new device is offered to customers in three attractive colors: Pine Green, Wild Yellow, and Carbon Black. Although the official price of the watch in China is set at 2688 yuan, it can be purchased for 2285 yuan taking into account the current government subsidy.

Durable design and bright screen

The Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro model stands out for being made of high-quality materials. Its body is crafted using aerospace-grade titanium alloy and nanocrystalline ceramic. The screen is protected by sapphire glass that withstands harsh conditions.

The gadget is equipped with a high-quality display with a diagonal of 1.47 inches. The peak brightness of the screen is 3000 nits. This allows for easy reading of information outdoors, even under direct sunlight.

Impressive autonomy and sports modes

According to the provided information, one of the main features of the new smartwatch is its record-breaking autonomy. In light usage mode, the device can operate for up to 21 days without charging. In normal usage mode, this figure is 12 days. Also, with GPS active, the battery lasts up to 51 hours in mountain or challenging trail running modes.

For those who love an active lifestyle, the device has been enriched with three new special sports modes. This allows for more effective monitoring of various types of workouts.

Comprehensive health monitoring

The Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro is equipped with an expanded set of medical and biological sensors. Specifically, the watch includes heart rate (HR) and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensors, as well as an electrocardiogram (ECG) recording system.

The system comprehensively analyzes the state of the body, taking into account the user's sleep quality, heart rate variability, mood, and calories burned. Based on the data obtained, the overall recovery status is evaluated.

Experts note that the Huawei Watch GT 7 Pro model has already successfully debuted in the Chinese market and is expected to be released to the international market next week.